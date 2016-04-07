Marillion confirm 18th album F.E.A.R will land on September 9

Marillion have revealed the release date for their upcoming 18th album.

In a post on the PledgeMusic page for the album, as well as the band’s Facebook page, Marillion confirm the follow-up to 2012’s Sounds That Can’t Be Made will be available on September 9.

And the band’s management have confirmed to TeamRock that the record will be called Fuck Everyone And Run (F.E.A.R).

Marillion say: “Our new album will be released on September 9, 2016. Final date for pre-orders is June 17. Thanks to everyone who has pre-ordered so far. We are very excited about this album and can’t wait to share it with you.”

An image accompanying the update includes an image featuring the word F.E.A.R in block capitals, with the album title Fuck Everyone And Run written underneath.

The album is available for pre-order in a wide range of formats and with a string of additional bonus items.

The band have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Apr 29: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil

Apr 30: Rio Vivo Rio, Brazil

May 01: Belo Horizonte SESC Palladium, Brazil

May 03: Buenos Aires Gran Rex, Argentina

May 05: Valparalso Teatro Municipal De Valparalso, Chile

May 07: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

May 10: Lima Parque De La Exposicion, Peru

Jun 17: Zurich Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 19: London Stone Free Festival, UK

Jul 11: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain

Jul 12: Madrid Noches Del Botanico, Spain

Jul 14: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Jul 15: Erfurt Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany

Jul 16: Wertheim Burg Wertheim, Germany

Jul 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jul 19: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Jul 20: Fulda Universitatsplatz, Germany

Jul 26: Slupsk Dollna Charlotty X Festival, Poland

Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany

Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany

Aug 08: Cologne Theater Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Aug 09: Pilsen Depo, Czech Republic

Aug 11: Schaffhausen Stars In Town Festival, Switzerland

Oct 21: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Nov 02: Quebec L’Imperial Bell, QC

Nov 04: Boston Royale Boston, MA

Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Nov 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 27: Aylesbury, Friars Waterside, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Dec 03: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Dec 06: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands

Dec 07: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands

Dec 10: Paris Elysee Montmatre, France