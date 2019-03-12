Marc Jacobs denies ripping off iconic Nirvana logo in 'redux grunge' collection

US fashion designer Marc Jacobs has denied claims that he stole Nirvana's iconic 'smiley face' logo for use in his Redux Grunge collection.

Following a lawsuit filed by Nirvana's lawyers late last year, in which they took Jacobs to task for using the now-legendary smiley face logo – made famous during the Nevermind era and trademarked by the band in 1992 – Pitchfork report that Jacobs' lawyers have now requested a dismissal of the lawsuit. Jacobs' lawyers reportedly claim that Nirvana are not legitimate owners of the 'Happy Face' logo copyright registration, and that Jacobs' collection doesn't infringe any copyright.

You can see the similarities in Jacobs' design in the tweet below. Jacobs' Redux Grunge collection included a sweatshirt, T-shirt and socks.

Marc Jacobs responds to Nirvana's smiley face logo lawsuit

Jacobs' response points out that the word Nirvana is omitted from his design, that the 'Flower Sniffin' writing has not been used, that his face doesn't use Xs for eyes, though admits similarities between the 'squiggly line for a mouth with a tongue protruding therefrom' and 'a roughly circular facial outline'.

Jacobs maintains he simply "reinterpreted" the original design. You can see a comparison chart for yourselves, below.