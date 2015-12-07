Manowar release Heart Of Steel live clip

Manowar have released a live video for their track The Heart Of Steel MMXIV.

It features on their 2014 reworked version of 1988 album Kings Of Metal which was re-recorded to mark their world tour and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release.

Last week, the band issued a video for their Monsters Of Rock 2015 Brazil performance of The Dawn Of Battle and announced details of their Gods And Kings world tour, which kicks off next month in the Czech Republic.

Bassist Joey DeMaio said: “This new production is packed with everything a Manowar fan can dream of – massive sound, sensational visuals, and all of the anthems our fans love.”