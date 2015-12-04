Manowar issue Dawn Of Battle clip

Manowar have released a live video for their track The Dawn Of Battle.

It was filmed at this year Monsters Of Rock Brazil, which took place in Sao Paulo in April. It originally appeared on their three-track EP of the same name, released in 2002 via Nuclear Blast.

The band will embark on the European leg of their Gods And Kings World Tour next year. And bassist Joey DeMaio says they’re looking forward to unleashing their new-look set.

He says: “This new production is packed with everything a Manowar fan can dream of: Massive sound, sensational visuals, and all of the anthems our fans love.

“We are extremely excited to bring this monumental world of fantasy to life on stage for our fans.”

Manowar Gods And Kings World Tour

Jan 14: Ostrava Arena, Czech Republic

Jan 15: Brno DRFG Arena, Czech Republic

Jan 16: Praga Torwar Hall, Poland

Jan 18: Aegon Arena, Bratislava

Jan 19: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jan 20: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jan 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Jan 23: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Jan 24: Erfurt Messehalle, Germany

Jan 27: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jan 29: Stuttgart Porche-Arena, Germany

Jan 30: Dusseldoft ISS Dome, Germany

Jan 31: Aarhus Scandinavian Congress Center, Denmark

Feb 02: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway

Feb 05: Trollhattan Nova Arena, Sweden

Feb 06: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Feb 08: Tallinn Rockcafe, Estonia

Feb 09: Riga Palladium, Latvia

Feb 10: Vilnius Compensa Koncertu Sale, Lithuania

Feb 12: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 13: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Feb 16: Minsk Sports Palce, Belarus