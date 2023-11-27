Manic Street Preachers remix Steven Wilson's Economies of Scale

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers have dramatically remixed Steven Wilson's Economies Of Scale, turning it from the lo-fi electronica of what was the first single to be released form Wilson's The Harmony Codex album, into a much more rousing guitar-centric track. You can listen to their new remix below.

“When I first heard Economies of Scale I found myself transported back to 1984, when Sean (Moore, Manic Street Preachers drummer) came back from Germany where he’d been on tour with the Celynen Colliery Brass Band," explains the Manics' James Dean Bradfield.

"He had a bootleg copy of Synchronicity by The Police. We couldn't stop playing it, especially tracks like Walking in Your Footsteps and Murder by Numbers. There was something about the bareness of the vocals, the steely percussion and slight detachment that reminded us of that era of The Police, along with Stewart Copeland's solo work on the Rumblefish soundtrack. With those things in mind, we had quickly found a direction and collectively connected with track. Once we got in the studio, Wire immediately sought to push the second half of the track in more of a Holy Bible direction."

The limited edition three disc deluxe hardback book-set version of The Harmony Codex features Harmonic Distortion, a 77 minute reimagining of the album featuring alternate versions and remixes by Manic Street Preachers, Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears), Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth), Interpol, Meat Beat Manifesto, Faultline, and Radiophonic Workshop.

Get The Harmony Codex.