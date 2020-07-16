Manchester’s Deaf Institute and Gorilla venues to close permanently

It’s been announced that popular Manchester music venues The Deaf Institute and Gorilla are to close their doors permanently in light of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was confirmed by the Manchester Evening News, who spoke with Roy Ellis, CEO and founder of Mission Mars who are behind both venues in the city.

Ellis told the website: "The Deaf Institute and Gorilla have been at the forefront of the music scene in Manchester for many years and it is with great sadness that we announce that we will not be reopening.

"This difficult decision has been made against the backdrop of COVID-19 and the enforced closure of all of our sites and with continued restrictions upon opening of live music venues.”

Ellis added: "We would encourage any industry and music entrepreneurs who might be interested in this as an opportunity to please get in touch.

"We are extremely grateful to our hardworking teams and guests and followers for their loyal support over years."

In April, it was reported that as many as 556 music venues around the UK were facing permanent closure, with the Music Venue Trust launching the #saveourvenues campaign.

And just last month, after the Birmingham Hippodrome laid off half of its staff, Musicians’ Union general secretary Horace Trubridge and UK Theatre chief executive Julian Bird told a cultural select committee that 70% of UK music venues were at risk of closure unless action was taken.

Earlier this month, the government announced a £1.57 billion support package for the entertainment sector which includes music venues, theatres, galleries, independent cinemas and museums.