Man arrested for allegedly claiming to be Nickelback drummer

A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly trying to pass himself off as Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair.

The TC Palm report that 45 year old Lee Howard Koenig attempted to use the drummer’s name to purchase musical equipment including microphones worth $25,000.

He was arrested by Port St Lucie police on Tuesday on two felony fraud-related charges.

The case appears to have begun on January 19, with an affidavit stating that Adair “had his identity used to fraudulently order drum parts from a company in Vienna, Austria.”

Police detective Paul Griffith says: “Essentially, when he placed the order in Austria, I guess at this level of band you have a lot of people that work for you. One of the people in his group thought it was out of the ordinary when they were contacted to confirm the order.”

The website reports that once Adair denied any knowledge of the order, authorities began their investigation.

Griffith adds: “He identified himself as Daniel Adair with Nickelback and said that he was looking for some microphones and tried to place an order via an email.”

The police detective also confirmed that Koenig said he wanted to send the Nickelback man a letter of apology.

Koenig was released from the St Lucie County Jail on Tuesday on $18,750 bail.

Last month, Nickelback released a lyric video for their track Feed The Machine, which will feature on their album of the same name. It’s due out on June 9. The band will then head out on an extensive run of dates across North America.

Jun 23: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jun 24: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 27: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 29: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 01: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 04: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 10: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 12: Darien Center, NY

Jul 20: Monticello Great Jones County Fair, IA

Jul 21: Omaha CenturyLink Center, ME

Jul 23: Kansas City Starlight Theater, MO

Jul 25: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 01: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 04: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 05: Hershey Concerts, PA

Aug 07: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 09: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 11: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA

Aug 12: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 14: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 24: St Paul Minnesota State Fair, MN

Aug 26: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Aug 27: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 29: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 30: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Sep 01: Puyallup Washington State Fair, WA

Sep 03: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 08: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 09: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 12: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 14: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 16: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 21: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Saskatoon Sasktel Sports Centre, SK

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 01: Vancouver Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena, BC

