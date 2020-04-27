Major Parkinson release reimagined version of Solitary Home

Norwegian art rockers Major Parkinson pay tribute to a month of solitude by releasing a reworked version of one of their popular 2010 song Solitary Home.

The new version, Solitary Home (The Hollywood Tapes) sees the band working with the Los Alamitos Sound FX, the most successful show choir in the United States, bringing the sound of a horde of California teenagers singing and dancing their way through a strange labyrinth of time changes and key signatures.

"Solitary Home has always been a very special song for us. It kind of reshaped the Major Parkinson thought universe and sent us down a different trajectory than we were on back in the day," says synthesiser player Lars C Bjørknes. "It's an absolute pleasure to be able to now send this revamped version of it into the world, where the song gets to show off a more flamboyant edge than the more intimate, sober original recording. Both versions have their strengths, but I gotta say it was so liberating to just go full American and throw caution to the wind on this one, there was simply no such thing as 'too much' working on this song.



"It's hard to describe just how special it has been working with Los Alamitos Sound FX and in particular mr. Josh Greene for the last two years. We had no idea what a show choir even was when he first contacted us, but we gave the green light for the operation and it's been a strange, wonderful journey since then. All the way from the very first time we heard his arrangement up until the finished recording you hear today. We hope it can inject just a little bit of naive, youthful joy-of-life into very strange, dark times."

Solitary Home was originally released on the band’s 2010 album, Songs From A Solitary Home. The new version, which you can watch in full below, was recorded and co-produced by triple Grammy winning producer Ross Hogarth (R.E.M., Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez) at Sphere Studios in L.A, and mixed by Norwegian legend Yngve Leidulv Sætre.

Major Parkinson are currently working on their fifth album.