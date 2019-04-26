Major Parkinson headline The Dome next month

Norwegian prog rockers Major Parkinson return to the UK next month for their biggest headline show to date. They will play The Dome in Tufnell Park on May 3.

The band, who released the acclaimed Blackbox in 2017 will also host a secret “warm-up” event in an as-yet-undisclosed location on Thursday 2nd May, with tickets extremely limited and available only to those that have also purchased tickets for their headline show at The Dome in Tufnell Park. This show follows the much talked-about sold out London show at The Water Rats, where the band performed at the end of 2018.

Major Parkinson are currently working on a new studio album. Tickets for the Tufnel Park show are available here.