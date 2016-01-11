Trending

Magnum tease Don’t Grow Up

They issue short clip featuring track taken from Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies

Magnum have released a short clip featuring their track Don’t Grow Up.

It’s a bonus song on their upcoming album Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies, out on February 26 via Steamhammer/SPV and backed by a UK and European tour starting in April.

Bassist Al Barrow says: “Just a short promo video with a new track called Don’t Grow Up. Behind the scenes footage from the recording of the videos on the new album.”

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies is available for pre-order on digipak/DVD, 2LP coloured vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist

  1. Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies
  2. Crazy Old Mothers
  3. Gypsy Queen
  4. Princess In Rags (The Cult)
  5. Your Dreams Won’t Die
  6. Afraid Of The Night
  7. A Forgotten Conversation
  8. Quiet Rhapsody
  9. Twelve Men Wise And Just
  10. Don’t Cry Baby
  11. Phantom Of Paradise Circus (Bonus)
  12. Don’t Grow Up (Bonus)
  13. No God Or Saviour (Bonus)