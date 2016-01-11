Magnum tease Don’t Grow Up

Magnum have released a short clip featuring their track Don’t Grow Up.
It’s a bonus song on their upcoming album Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies, out on February 26 via Steamhammer/SPV and backed by a UK and European tour starting in April.
Bassist Al Barrow says: “Just a short promo video with a new track called Don’t Grow Up. Behind the scenes footage from the recording of the videos on the new album.”
Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies is available for pre-order on digipak/DVD, 2LP coloured vinyl, CD and digital formats.
Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist
- Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies
- Crazy Old Mothers
- Gypsy Queen
- Princess In Rags (The Cult)
- Your Dreams Won’t Die
- Afraid Of The Night
- A Forgotten Conversation
- Quiet Rhapsody
- Twelve Men Wise And Just
- Don’t Cry Baby
- Phantom Of Paradise Circus (Bonus)
- Don’t Grow Up (Bonus)
- No God Or Saviour (Bonus)