Magnum tease Don’t Grow Up

Magnum have released a short clip featuring their track Don’t Grow Up.

It’s a bonus song on their upcoming album Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies, out on February 26 via Steamhammer/SPV and backed by a UK and European tour starting in April.

Bassist Al Barrow says: “Just a short promo video with a new track called Don’t Grow Up. Behind the scenes footage from the recording of the videos on the new album.”

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies is available for pre-order on digipak/DVD, 2LP coloured vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist