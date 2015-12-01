Magnum detail Sacred Blood Divine Lies

Magnum will release their latest album entitled Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies on February 26.

It’ll be issued via Steamhammer/SPV and is the follow-up to 2014’s Escape From The Shadow Garden.

Guitarist Tony Clarkin wrote 25 tracks for the album and cut the list down to 10 for the record, with a further three included on a bonus DVD which will be bundled with the disc.

He says: “It would have been too much of a shame to disregard them, particularly since our fans want to know after every release what happened to the rest of the material. This time they’re getting it in attention to the album tracks.”

“I’ve always been into rock numbers but it isn’t necessarily that easy to write really good rock material. It’s much more simple to compose a ballad. But that dynamic pace suits Magnum perfectly.”

Clarkin praises frontman Bob Catley on his vocal performance on the album’s title track and adds: “As far as I’m concerned, Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies is definitely likely to join the ranks of great Magnum classics.”

The album will be released in digipak/DVD, 2LP coloured vinyl, CD and digital formats and is available for pre-order. The cover was illustrated by longtime Magnum collaborator Rodney Matthews.

The band will head out on tour next year and have announced an initial run of shows with more to be confirmed.

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies Crazy Old Mothers Gypsy Queen Princess In Rags (The Cult) Your Dreams Won’t Die Afraid Of The Night A Forgotten Conversation Quiet Rhapsody Twelve Men Wise And Just Don’t Cry Baby Phantom Of Paradise Circus (Bonus) Don’t Grow Up (Bonus) No God Or Saviour (Bonus)

Magnum The “Divine” Lies Tour

Apr 19: Frederiksvaerk Gjethuset, Denmark

Apr 20: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr21: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Apr 22: Orebro Kulturhuset, Sweden

Apr 23: Helsingborg The Tivoli, Sweden

Apr 25: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Apr 26: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Apr 28: Ingolstadt Eventhalle, Germany

Apr 29: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Apr 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 02: Munich Ampere, Germany

May 03: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

May 04: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

May 06: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

May 07: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

May 08: Bochum Zeehe, Germany