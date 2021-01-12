Magma to release Retrospektïw 1, 2 and 3 on CD

French zeuhl legend's Magma have announced the release of Retrospektïw 1/2 and 3 as a 3CD set. The new set will also feature the first ever studio recording of the minute Rétrovision as a bonus track and will be released through Seventh Records on January 25.

Retrospektïw was recorded at three concerts at the Olympia Theatre in Paris in 1980 to celebrate the band's tenth anniversary, re-uniting the bulk of musicians who'd played with Magma to that point. Parts 1/2 are best known for featuring for the first time Theusz Hamtaahk, the first movement of the trilogy of the same name

The albums were originally released on the RCA Victor label, and then re-released as a triple vinyl set by the Southern Lord label in 2017.

Pre-order Retrospektïw 1/2 and 3.

(Image credit: Seventh Records)

Magma - Retrospektïw I,II, III

1. Theusz Hamtaahk

2. Mëkanïk Dëstructïw Kömmandöh

3. Retrovision

4. Hhai

5. La Dawotsin

6. Retrovision (bonus track)