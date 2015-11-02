Magma to launch live box set

Magma will release a 12-disc box set entitled Kohnzert Zund on November 13.

The package will be issued via Jazz Village and features all of the French collective’s official live releases between 1975 and 2000. It’s being launched to celebrate their 45th anniversary.

In addition, the collection includes two bonus discs with material gathered from shows between 2005 and 2011, along with two previously unreleased performances from the band’s 2009 concert at the Alhambra in Paris.

Kohnzert Zund is available for pre-order while full tracklist details will be revealed in due course.

Kohnzert Zund contents

Magma Live Kohntark (1975)

Magma Live Hhai (1975)

Retrospektiw 1 (1980)

Retrospektiw 2 (1980)

Retrospektiw 3 (1980)

Trianon Theusz Hamtaahk (2000)

Trianon Wurdah Itah (2000)

Trianon Mekanik Destruktiw Kommandoh (2000)

Triton Zelekt Zund 1 (2005)

Triton Zelekt Zund 2 (2011)

Alhambra 1 (2009)

Alhambra 2 (2009)