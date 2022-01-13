Magma announce coloured vinyl edition of Mëkanïk Dëstruktïẁ Kömmandöh

French prog legend's Magma have announced that they will release a limited edition of their third album, 1973's Mekanïk Destruktïẁ Kommandöh, also abbreviated as MDK, on January 18.

The new version will be available as 2000 individually numbered copies on copper-colored vinyl. The album is housed in a gatefold sleeve with a copper foil finish on the front of the sleeve.

Mekanïk Destruktïẁ Kommandöh is widely regarded as the band's finest hour, featuring a line-up of Christian Vander (drums, vocals, organ, percussion), Jannick Top (bass), Klaus Blasquiz (vocals, percussion), Jean-Luc Manderlier (piano, organ), René Garber (clarinet, bass, vocals), Claude Olmos (guitar), Teddy Lasry (saxophone, flute), Stella VANDER (vocals, choir) and a choir of Muriel Streisfeld, Evelyne Razymovski, Michèle Saulnier, Doris Reinhardt.

Recorded at the Manor Studios in 1973, Mekanïk Destruktïẁ Kommandöh was the first Magma album to feature bassist Top, who would later have a spectacular falling out with Christian Vander, although would return to the band's line-up later in the 70s and for one final time in the early 80s. The original recording was famously rejected by the bands label at the time and would resurface on 1989's Mekanïk Kommandöh album.

