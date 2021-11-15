Trending

Magma announce BBC 1974 release

French Zeuhl veterans Magma announce BBC 1974 London release on red vinyl

French zeuhl legends Magma have announced the release of BBC London 1974, a special release for Record Store Day Black Friday.

The new limited edition, numbered two-disc release comes on red, 180g vinyl, recorded at the BBC studios on March 14 1974, and features two Magma classics, Theusz Hamtaahk and Khontarkosz, both recorded as works in progress by a line-up that featured Christian Vander (drums), Jannick Top (bass), Klaus Blasquiz (vocals, percussion), Clause Olmod (guitar), Michel Graillier (Fender Rhodes, keyboards) and Gerard Bikialo (Fender Rhodes).

Magma will play two UK shows in 2022 in Manchester and London.

Pre-order BBC London 1974.

