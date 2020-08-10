Magenta kick off free online concert series

On-demand streaming site The Quiet Room has announced an 8-week, free prog concert series which begins on August 13 with Magenta. Subsequent concerts will be available every Thursday until early October.

In addition to Magenta, fans will be able to watch quality performances from: Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear, Franck Carducci, Robert Reed, Karfagen, Tiger Moth Tales, Touchstone and Frost*.

Paul Harris from the Quiet Room said “Since the current [pandemic] situation has prevented us from filming we wanted to provide some great, free to view content, until we can get back into the studio.”

The service was piloted earlier in 2020 with the aim of recreating the vibe of The Old Grey Whistle Test and BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The Quiet Room’s monthly subscription service will formally launch in October 2020. For more, visit the Quiet Room website.