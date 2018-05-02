Madball return with lyric video for the hard-hitting Old Fashioned

Madball - For The Cause 1. Smile Now Pay Later

2. Rev Up

3. Freight Train

4. Tempest

5. Old Fashioned

6. Evil Ways

7. Lone Wolf

8. Damaged Goods

9. The Fog

10. Es Tu Vida

11. For You

12. For The Cause

Madball have released a lyric video for their hard-hitting new track Old Fashioned.

It’s been taken from the New York hardcore outfit’s upcoming album For The Cause, which is set to arrive on June 15 via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist Freddy Cricien says: “We are beyond excited to finally drop For The Cause! To say we're happy with the end result is an understatement! This record accurately defines the current state of our band, our sound, our state of mind, our ambitions, our flaws, and our attitude!”

For The Cause was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark and was co-produced by Rancid vocalist and guitarist Tim Armstrong, who also guests on one of the album tracks.

Cricien says: “Tim and us go way back – he's an old friend and super talented guy... across the board! A legend in his own right.

“He invited us to come record with him and it all fell into place very organically. He's respected our band from day one and was excited to be a part of this. We're honoured to have him on board.”

Madball will head out on tour later this month, with dates planned in the US and across Europe.

Madball 2018 tour dates

May 19: New York Black N' Blue Bowl, NY

Jun 15: Ferropolis With Full Force, Germany

Jun 17: Prague Palác Akropolis, Czech Republic

Jun 19: Dusseldorf Stone im Ratinger Hof, Germany

Jun 20: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 11: Cluj-Napoca Form Space, Romania

Jul 12: Dunaújváros Rock Maraton, Hungary

Jul 13: Novi Sad Exit Festival, Serbia

Jul 14: Pula Uljanik, Hungary

Jul 15: Cordenons Rock Town, Italy

Aug 03: Rostock M.A.U. Club, Germany

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Weinheim Café Central, Germany

Aug 06: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Aug 11: Brno Urban Rock, Czech Republic

Aug 24: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands

Aug 25: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 26: Nuremberg Z-Bau, Germany

Aug 27: Vienna Arena, Austria

Aug 28: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia

Aug 29: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Aug 30: Niedergörsdorf Spirit Festival, Germany

Aug 31: Obererbach Pell-Mell Festival, Germany