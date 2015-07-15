Mad Season reunion show set for release

Mad Season’s one-off 2015 reunion show is to be released on CD, vinyl and DVD next month – alongside a recording of the band’s last performance with Layne Staley.

Surviving members Mike McCready and Barrett Martin collaborated with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament plus Guns n’Roses bassist Duff McKagan for the gig in January. They were accompanied by the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

Mad Season/Seattle Symphony: Sonic Evolution/January 30, 2015/Benaroya Hall is issued on August 28 via Pearl Jam’s Monkeywrench Records and proceeds will benefit the Seattle Symphony and Vitalogy Foundation.

On the same date, Legacy and Columbia Records will reissue Mad Season: Live at The Moore – the final performance to feature the band’s original lineup of McCready, Martin, Staley and John Baker Saunders. It’s the first time the 1995 performance will be available on 12-inch vinyl. The 2LP set includes new liner notes by Martin.

Former Alice In Chains frontman Staley died in 2002 after years of battling drug addiction. Bassist Saunders had passed away in similar circumstances three years earlier.

Both albums are available for pre-order.

Mad Season: Above (Deluxe Edition)