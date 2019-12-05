Machine Head announce 2020 tour - as Rob Flynn reveals new podcast series

Machine Head have announced the North American leg of their Burn My Eyes North American tour.

The band previously announced a European tour for next spring – now they’ve revealed their intentions to play 25 shows across America and Canada in January and February to mark 25 years since the launch of their landmark album.

Machine Head say: “Machine Head are thrilled to announce the much anticipated 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes – hot on the heels of what is one of the monster European and UK tours of 2019!

⁠“The massive round of dates kick off January 16 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, and wings its way across North America before wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in their hometown of Oakland, California on February 21 and the House Of Blues in Anaheim on February 22."

In addition, Machine Head leader Robb Flynn has revealed that his new podcast series titled No F’N Regrets will debut on December 11 at 3pm EST. GaS Digital members will get access to the audio series five days before it hits iTunes and other services.

A statement reads: “Robb Flynn is the lead vocalist, lead guitarist, and mastermind for the thrash metal band Machine Head. Listen every week as Robb brings you backstage while he tours the world bringing you deeper inside the makings of a hard-living touring musician.

“Robb will be interviewing his friends in bands, die-hard Machine Head fans, as well as the wacky cast of his road crew.

“As you may know, Robb is an outspoken, no-holds-barred tell-it-like-it-is personality in the metal community, and never plans on holding back on his very own podcast. No fucking regrets!”

Flynn has introduced the podcast in a short video below.

Machine Head 2020 North American tour dates

Jan 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ⁠

Jan 18: Albuquerque El Rey, NM

Jan 20: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Jan 21: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jan 22: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jan 26: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Jan 27: Fort Lauderdale, Revolution, FL

Jan 28: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Jan 30: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Jan 31: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Feb 01: New York Webster Hall, NY

⁠Feb 04: Toronto Danforth Music Hall⁠, ON

Feb 05: Montreal Corona Theatre⁠, QC

Feb 07: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 08: Buffalo Town Ballroom⁠, NY

Feb 09: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Feb 11: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Feb 12: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Feb 12: Detroit Crofoot, MI

Feb 14: Chicago Metro, IL

Feb 16: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Feb 18: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO

Feb 19: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Feb 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Feb 22: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA