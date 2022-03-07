Machine Gun Kelly and Oli Sykes tease new song Maybe

Ahead of the release of his new album Mainstream Sellout on March 25, Machine Gun Kelly has offered a glimpse of a new track, featuring Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes.

The song, titled Maybe, was teased at Emo Nite, a long-running emo-themed club night at the Avalon in Hollywood.

To premiere the upcoming track, the pair stood on stage – somewhat awkwardly – whilst adding vocal lines over a pre-recording as it played out into the crowd.

"We love you guys," Kelly told the audience. "Can't wait for the new album, Mainstream Sellout, out March 25."

The rapper-gone-punk-rocker recently released new single Ay! featuring Lil Wayne, which unexpectedly sees MGK hark back to his hip-hop roots. Prior to that, he released the guitar-centric song Emo Girl, featuring Willow. Now, it looks like Kellz is still mainly sticking with his rock-focused direction, as the new single sounds remarkably close to Paramore's Misery Business. Just listen to the fast-paced, stabbing guitar riffs and you should clock the similarity.

Speaking of the Paramore anthem, MGK recently became victim of a viral roast due to fans discovering his attempt at covering the track, which many found to be disappointing.

Last month, Kellz announced that he would be changing the name of his forthcoming album from Born With Horns to Mainstream Sellout, despite having the original titled tattooed.

Watch fan-footage of the premiere of Maybe below:

