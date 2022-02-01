Machine Gun Kelly changes album title... after getting original title tattooed

You know how it goes, another day, another dollar, another opportunity for Machine Gun Kelly to confound us all. Be it his angsty, ultra PDA relationship with actress Megan Fox or his reckless habit of pissing off the entire metal community, it's clear this is MGK's world, and we're all just living in it.

So the latest news in the life and times of the headline-hogging Machine Gun Kelly is that despite getting the name of his forthcoming album Born With Horns tattooed on his arm, he's decided that actually, he wants to scrap that title and go for Mainstream Sellout. Not only is this a weird move based on the fact that he's already got the former moniker permanently inked up on his arm as mentioned, but he actually convinced his producer/Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker get the same tattoo done too.

To break the news to Barker, Kellz filmed an awkwardly funny TikTok video, which sees him shyly asking the question "We're friends no matter what, right?" before announcing his secret.

In response, Barker laughs in disbelief, but doesn't seem all that bothered. Which might possibly be because it’d take less time to read James Joyce’s Ulysses than all the drummer’s tattoos. Whether the pair will get the updated album title inked is anyone's guess...but may we suggest they both try out temporary tattoos first?

Speaking of his upcoming album, the rapper-turned-punk rocker previously said that it would sound “more guitar-heavy” and feature "deeper" lyrics than his previous offerings. The record's first single, Papercuts, was released last August.

Watch the TikTok below: