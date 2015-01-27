Mabel Greer's Toyshop issue studio clip

Mabel Greer’s Toyshop have released a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video as they prepare for the release of their debut album.

The band – which formed in 1966 and morphed into Yes two years later – announced they had reformed last year and that they planned to release what will be their first album under the Mabel Greer’s Toyshop banner.

A New Way Of Life will be issued on March 9 and will feature new versions of early Yes tracks Beyond & Before and Sweetness.

The new video footage shows founding members Clive Bayley and Robert Hagger in rehearsals in France. It features the track Electric Funeral, which was previously made available to stream.

New Way Of Life will be available on CD and digital download. Check the band’s website for pre-order details.