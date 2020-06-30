Lzzy Hale: The rock show won’t die but it will be a little different

Lzzy Hale says that while people will be excited to experience live music again once touring resumes, things won’t be the same as they were before.

The live music scene across the world has been thrown into chaos, as shows, tours and festivals have been called off to try and halt the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking with Consequence Of Sound about how concerts might look when they return, the Halestorm vocalist and guitarist says: “In a positive light, everybody is going to want to go out and see live music. I think the approach to it may change.

“Maybe the meet and greets have to change or more hand sanitiser, or maybe everybody has to be a little more cautious about what they’re doing and where they’re going and what they’re touching.

“The weird part is I can predict all day, but the reality is, let’s say there was a vaccine tomorrow and nobody else is dying and we go back to normal. It’s not just about what’s allowed – it’s about what we’re used to."

Hale continues: "Depending now how long this goes, nobody is going to want to shake hands any more, and everybody will want to keep a distance from other people.

“It will be a new world, it won’t go back to the way it was, but we’ll find ways to make it great. The rock show won’t die, but it will be a little different.”

In May this year, Hale warned that “most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this,” and asked to expand on her comments, she says: “It’s tough for all the bands that were depending on these summer tours.

“If we had just started promoting a record and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go out on a whole schedule of summer festival gigs and go overseas,’ you depend on that for your income and to promote the record.

“There are so many bands that are in that position who will have to find different ways to promote their new record.”

Halestorm have been continuing to write material for their next studio album during the lockdown. The as-yet-untitled record will be the follow-up to 2018’s Vicious.