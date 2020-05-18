Lzzy Hale: Most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this

Lzzy Hale has issued a stark warning about the live music scene amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Halestorm vocalist and guitarist posted a message on her Instagram feed, where she also says that despite some US states reopening, she’ll be staying in lockdown.

Hale says: “I get why everyone is excited about some states reopening right now. In my opinion, without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing. But ya know... you do you.

“I’m continuing to self-quarantine, write an album and do my thing. But what I need to address tonight is the audacity of some people to assume that just because I’m someone of note, that I am not suffering because of all this.

“I spend most of my time, 90% of it, on tour, which is not a reality right now. My crew is suffering, the future is unknown, and most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this.

“So if you are able, please be smart. Don’t go out unless it’s necessary, and if you gotta, do curb side, wear a mask, wash/sanitise your hands and let’s band together to end this shit!”

Hale is also asking fans to buy #RoadieStrong t-shirts and masks through the Live Nation Crew Nation Fund which is supporting road crews during the pandemic.

She says: “Help all the road crews without whom the rock show would not go on!”

Halestorm’s most recent studio album was 2018’s Vicious, but they reported in late 2019 that they had “made an EP with Nick Raskulinecz.”

Guitarist Joe Hottinger revealed the news in an interview with Guitar Bonedo, adding: “It's something we've never really done before. Everyone's expecting a covers EP, but we wanted to to shake it up a little. Technically, it is a covers EP – you'll find out. It's cool."