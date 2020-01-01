Lzzy Hale: I’d love to go on tour with The Darkness

In September last year, Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale sat down with the Metal Hammer magazine team to answer questions from fans.

Among the list of queries was one from reader Becca Dayley, who wanted to know who was left in the rock and metal world that Lzzy would love to meet or work with.

Lzzy replied: “In a classic rock sense, I’d love to do something with Heart. In the modern rock and metal sense, The Darkness are my pick just because I think they’re ridiculous.

“We’ve never toured with them but we know each other, we talk online all the time so I think that’s a good open door. Also, every time I think about working with The Darkness, I smile and laugh because it’d be hilarious.

“The last time I saw them in concert, Justin Hawkins did a headstand on the drum riser and made everyone clap with his legs going back and forth – it was the most amazing stage move I’ve ever seen in my life and from that moment on, I’ve thought to myself that we really need to tour with them.

“I will find a holographic catsuit if that’s what I have to do!”

Lzzy was later asked by reader James Stoodley what five guests she would invite to her dream dinner party – and The Darkness theme continued when she explained: “Since we’re talking about Justin Hawkins, we can include him, plus definitely the late, great Ronnie James Dio.

“We’ll throw Janis Joplin in, then Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows because he’s a sweetheart and he knows all the best sushi places so we’d be looking towards him.

“I’ll also have my little brother Arejay because he’s a good party starter. He’s my brother and my drummer but I’m still including him in things!”

Halestorm recently released a 10th anniversary edition of their self-titled 2009 debut album. It features all the original track plus demos and the b-side Still Breathing.

The band have also recorded a new EP, with guitarist Joe Hottinger recently saying: “It's something we've never really done before. Everyone's expecting a covers EP, but we wanted to shake it up a little. Technically, it is a covers EP – you'll find out. It's cool."

Halestorm: Halestorm 10th anniversary edition

Halestorm have marked the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with this new release. It features all album tracks along with demos and the b-side Still Breathing.View Deal

Halestorm: Halestorm 10th Anniversary Edition

Disc 1

1. It's Not You

2. I Get Off

3. Bet U Wish U Had Me Back

4. Innocence

5. Familiar Taste Of Poison

6. I'm Not An Angel

Disc 2

1. What Were You Expecting

2. Love / Hate Heartbreak

3. Better Sorry Than Safe

4. Dirty Work

5. Nothing To Do with Love

Disc 3

1. Hero (Reluctant Hero) [2006 Basement Demo]

2. Not Afraid Of Losin' (2007 Basement Demo)

3. Ride Or Die (2006 Basement Demo)

4. Gypsy Grifter (2006 Basement Demo)

5. Who Do You Love? (2006 Basement Demo)

6. The Proposition (2005 Basement Demo)

Disc 4

1. Tired Of Trying (2006 Basement Demo)

2. Annabelle (2006 Basement Demo)

3. Everyone Dies (Heaven Isn't Where We Belong) [2008 Space Bitch Demo]

4. Coming Back To Me (2007 LA Demo)

5. Not For Today (2007 LA Demo)

6. Still Breathing (2008 B-side)