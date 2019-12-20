Lynyrd Skynyrd confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2020

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have confirmed that Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline next year’s event.

The festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 17, 18 and 19, 2020, with artists including Clutch, Hawkwind, Big Big Train, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and Monster Truck among the bands previously confirmed.

And today it’s been revealed that Lynyrd Skynyrd will top the Planet Rock Stage on the Saturday – the band’s only UK show of 2020.

Organisers say: “With over 50 years in the music business, they have been through tragedy and all that rock’n’roll could throw at them and have always come out on top.

“This is part of their farewell tour and it just maybe your last chance to catch them live.”

In addition, it’s been announced that also on the Saturday, Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters will headline the Outlaw Stage.

Ramblin' Man Fair tickets are on sale now.

It was recently revealed that Tom Keifer’s Cinderella, The Record Company, Those Damn Crows and City Of Thieves would play on the main stage on the Saturday, while Clutch will perform a total of three sets across the full weekend.