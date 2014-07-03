Lost Flock tunes set for release 40 years on

An album recorded by The Flock in the 1970s but shelved without seeing the light of day will finally be released this month.

The album, called Heaven Bound – The Lost Album, will be released on Monday, July 13 through Cleopatra Records.

The previously unreleased recordings feature founding Flock members Fred Glickstein on vocals and guitar, drummer Ron Karpman and bass player Jerry Smith on what was supposed to have been the band’s fourth album.

Pioneers of the jazz fusion scene of the 70s, The Flock featured violin hero Jerry Goodman who played on the band’s first two albums – 1969’s self-titled debut and 1970’s Dinosaur Swamps. After Goodman left, The Flock released Inside Out on Mercury Records in 1975, and though the band was dropped from the label soon after, Glickstein and Karpman continued to write and record together in anticipation of a new recording contract.

No deal arrived though and those recordings were shelved away and never released until now.

Glickstein says: “We are all very lucky to have had that happy musical trip and the chance to entertain people in the US and Europe. A special thanks to everyone at Cleopatra Records for helping this project become a reality and for keeping the spirit of The Flock alive.”

The Flock: Heaven Bound – The Lost Album tracklist