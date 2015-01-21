Lordi announce 10-date UK tour

Finnish rockers Lordi will return to the UK for a 10-date tour.

They released their seventh record Scare Force One last year and will hit the road in March and April to support the release.

Last month, frontman Mr Lordi revealed the album track House Of Ghosts from the record was inspired by eerie messages he found on the walls of his grandparents’ house while he was renovating the building.

He said: “The wallpaper has been on those walls since 1939 or 1940. When we started renovating the house, we started taking off the wallpaper because we wanted to remove the old wood. What we found under the motherfucking wallpaper is that there are actually written messages in Russian on the walls.

“I didn’t know any Russian, so I called my friend who knows some, and she came and said, ‘Oh my God, these are cries for help.’ We had discovered that the house that I’m living in was actually one of the Nazi’s radio controlling centres. I had no idea. Nobody ever told me. My relatives never told me that.”

The UK dates are part of a wider European tour which takes in a total of 41 dates, kicking off in Finland on January 30.

Tickets for the shows are now available via Ents 24.

Mar 24: Exeter Lemon Grove

Mar 25: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Mar 26: Manchester O2 Academy

Mar 27: Glasgow Classic Grand

Mar 29: Southampton Mo Club

Apr 01: Reading Sub 89

Apr 03: Chester The Live Room

Apr 04: Bristol Marble Factory

Apr 05: London O2 Academy Islington

Apr 06: Brighton Concorde 2