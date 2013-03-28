Long Distance Calling: The Flood Inside

Germany’s Long Distance Calling have come a long way since last year’s separation with Reimut van Bonn which led to the (usually) instrumental band tasking themselves with finding a vocalist to front their electronic layers of sound.

Martin Fischer came on board to add a new depth to their repertoire and on The Flood Inside his gorgeous, sweeping voice brings new light and darkness to a record that flows with a conceptual current, a flood of ideas and themes that centre around what we keep inside and what ultimately bursts forth in times of struggle.

Inside The Flood features Fischer’s rich, rocky voice for the first time and later on we hear the recognisable tones of Danny Cavanagh (Anathema) during Welcome Change, which gives Long Distance Calling’s progressive rock atmospheres a distinct and clear beauty, feeling as though the weight of the emotion contained within will pull you down. Let it wash over you.