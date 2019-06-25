Lonely Robot announces new evening with John Mitchell and friends

Lonely Robot have announced a new evening event, offering fans the chance to hear the whole of the band's most recent album Under Stars along with the stunning specially-commissioned CGI films accompanying each track on the big screen. You can see the visuals created for the song Ancient Ascendant in the video below.

This follows on from the band's recent album launch event in April in conjunction with Space Rocks. For the new event, John Mitchell will again take part in a Q&A session with Space Rocks co-founder Alexander Milas to discuss the influence of space and sci-fi on Lonely Robot’s trilogy of albums. And legendary comedian Rowland Rivron will host a general Q&A, covering John’s multiple bands and projects, with plenty of opportunity for questions from fans. Everybody who attends will also receive a signed poster.

The new Lonely Robot listening event will take place on Tuesday 16th July at The Screen on The Green, Islington, London. Tickets are available here.