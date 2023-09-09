Lone McDonald And Giles 1970 album to get official vinyl reissue

The lone 1970 release from (then) former King Crimson members Ian McDonald and Michael Giles, McDonald And Giles, is to be reissued on vinyl for the first time in decades.

Cut from a transfer of the original masters for the first time since 1970, and mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, the new reissue will be pressed on 200gram Super-Heavyweight vinyl at Vinyl Factory UK, and will be released through Panegyric Records on November 3.

The album was released following the pair's departure from King Crimson after theband had made such an explosive start with 1969's debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King, a move clearly still affecting both riobert Frippp and the late Ian McDonald when discussed in the recent King Crimson documentary film In The Court Of The Crimson King, King Crimson At 50.

McDonald And Giles featured contributions from Michael Giles' brother Peter, King Crimson lyricist Pete Sinfield and Steve Winwood.

At the same time a new King Crimson live album, Music Is Our Friend, will also be released through Panegyric on November 3.

Named after the tour from which the performances were taken, Music Is Our Friend is being referred to as "an official bootleg" featuring all of King Crimson’s final performance in North America at Washington in September 2021.

The album will be released as a triple vinyl LP set pressed on 200gram vinyl at the Vinyl Factory, UK and has been re-sequenced from the CD running order to maintain the complete release, including the four pieces from the first concert of the tour’s second leg in Albany.

You can see the artwork and tracklisitngs for both releases below.

Pre-orders.

(Image credit: Panegyric)

McDonald And Giles: McDonald And Giles

1. Suite In C, including Turnham Green, Here I Am and others

2. Flight Of The Ibis

3. Is She Waiting?

4. Tomorrow's People - The Children of Today

1. Birdman, involving:

The Inventors Dream (O.U,A,T.)

The Workshop

Wishbone Ascension

Birdman Flies

Wings In The Sunset

Birdman - The Reflection

(Image credit: Panegyric)

King Crimson: Music IS Our Friend

Side A

1. Introductory Soundscape

2. Hell Hounds Of Krim

3. Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One Pictures of a City

Side B

1.The Court of the Crimson King

2. Red

3. Tony Cadenza Deals It Slitheryacious-To-The-Max Neurotica

Side C

1. One More Red Nightmare Indiscipline

2. Larks’ Tongues In Aspic, Part Two

Side D

1. Epitaph

2. Radical Action II Level Five

Side E

1. Tony Cadenza Serves It Piping Hot Discipline

2. Starless

Side F

1. Islands

2. 21st Century Schizoid Man