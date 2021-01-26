London venue The Black Heart launches crowdfunder for survival

London venue The Black Heart has launched a crowdfunding campaign for survival, after announcing it is "in serious trouble" after getting "zero help from the government or our landlords".

The news is yet another blow for the music community following the closure of the Crobar last year and amid news that larger chains are eying up cheap properties left vacant due to the pandemic. The Black Heart regularly hosts gigs that are reviewed by Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer magazines. The Camden venue was one that had adapted to be able to host socially distanced gigs prior to the moist recent lockdown.

In a statement on their Facebook page the venue states: "Friends, The Black Heart is in serious trouble.

"We’ve spent a year adapting our bar and venue to meet government guidelines due to this awful pandemic, but we can go no further on our own. We need to raise £100,000 by the end of March 2021, or we face the very real prospect of never reopening.

"We are independently owned and operated and are proud to have retained all our staff, because we’re a family. We are now reaching out to the extended Black Heart family for support as we launch our #savetheblackheart Crowdfunder.

"We have had zero help from the government or our landlords. By supporting our Crowdfunder you’ll have the opportunity to win something. Simply donate toward the prize you’re keen to win and you will be entered into that raffle. Every week we will release a new round of prizes and we’ve priced it to cover all budgets."

The first week sees prizes from Orange Amps, Rise Above Records, Ritual Promotions, Beer + Burger, Drink Moor. Beer and We Are Beer Craft Beer Festival.

"The Black Heart is an integral part of the UK underground heavy music scene and international touring circuit," the venue adds. "The list of incredible bands that have played in our venue is endless.

"The future is loud and heavy but we need your help. Can you imagine a heavy music community without The Black Heart? Yeah, neither can we."

The Black Heart crowdfunder.