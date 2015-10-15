Lombardo eyes separate Philm releases

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has revealed he has two separate Philm projects in the works.

The band released their second album Fire From The Evening Sun in 2014. And he reports work on the follow-up is well under way.

He tells May The Rock Be With You: “We’re working on our third album. That one is going to be released early next year – as soon as possible.

“It’s going to be produced by Ross Robinson. I’ve worked with him a couple of times before, we’re friends and he likes the band, so I decided to hand over the producer role to him.”

The sticksman is also planning to issue material under the Philm Noir banner in 2016 – a project he says will have a “counter-melodic” structure.

He continues: “Gerry Nestler’s guitar playing is unique and soulful and has a lot of energy. But he’s also a pianist and he’s very much influenced by classical piano players. One of them is Arnold Schoenberg.

“It’s not really melodic – it’s counter-melodic and we created and improvised in the studio in February. We recorded 19 pieces and they were all improvisations.

“I’m sure that’s going to be released sometime next year as well, it’s not going to be under Philm – it’s under Philm Noir.”

Lombardo was fired from Slayer in 2013 but said earlier this year that he was glad to leave them behind to “branch out and do other things.”