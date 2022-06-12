Loathe to tour UK and Europe

English rising stars Loathe have announced a 23-date tour of Europe and the UK with support from Voice Of Vision and Omerta.

The road trip starts on September 30 in Antwerp, Belgium, and ends on October 29 in their home city of Liverpool.

In a recent Hammer profile, Loathe guitarist Erik Bickerstaffe said the band were already getting used to doubtful glances from those who don’t want metal music to change. “Change is inevitable and it’s good, especially in a genre like metal that isn’t as successful commercially as it could or should be,” he argued.

“Bringing in influences from other genres and blending them into metal is going to broaden the landscape, and broaden the people who are into it. People won’t like it for a while, but I believe it’s necessary.”

He added: “I like our music being a mystery box. I like people not knowing what it’s going to be. We don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, here’s another song, here’s an album.’ These are offerings from us that are very personal and take a lot of time to create. It actually hurts to take it out of us sometimes. If we just put it out there willy-nilly, it decreases the value.”

They’re working on a new album at the moment, which may be released later this year.

Loathe, Voice Of Vision, Omerta tour dates:

30/09: Belgium, Antwerp – Trix Club

1/10: Germany, Hannover – Lux

2/10: Germany, Hamburg – Headcrash

4/10: Denmark, Copenhagen – Loppen

6/10: Norway, Oslo – John Dee

7/10: Denmark, Fredericia – Tøjhuset

8/10: Germany, Berlin – Cassiopeia

9/10: Germany, Leipzig – Naumanns

10/10: Germany, Munich – Feierwerk

11/10: Switzerland, Aarau – Kiff

12/10: Germany, Frankfurt – Das Bett

13/10: Germany, Cologne – MTC Club

15/10: France, Paris – Backstage By The Mill

16/10: Netherlands, Haarlem – Patronaat

18/10: UK, Glasgow – The Garage

19/10: UK, Newcastle – The Boiler Shop

21/10: UK, Manchester – Academy 2

22/10: UK, Birmingham – The Mill

23/10: UK, Leeds – Stylus

26/10: UK, Brighton – Concorde 2

27/10: UK, London – Electric Ballroom

28/10: UK, Bristol – SWX

29/10: UK, Liverpool – O2 Academy Liverpool