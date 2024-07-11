Lizzard will release fifth studio album Mesh in September

French prog rock trio LIzzard

Lizzard
(Image credit: Marie Beaufils Durand)

France-based prog rock trio Lizzard have announced that they will release their fifth studio album, Mesh, through Pelagic Records on September 27.

The band have also released a brand new video for the lead single Black Sheep which you will be able to watch in tomorrow's Tracks Of The Week.

The band, who feature Frenchman Mat Ricou (guitar and vocals) and British musicians Katy Elwell (drums) and Will Knox (bass), formed in 2006 and released their debut EP Venus on 2007. The Rhys Fulber-produced Out Of Reach (2012), Majestic (2014), Shift (2018) and Eroded (2021) have all followed).

The band have built a following throughout Europe by supporting the likes of Gojira,  Terry Bozzio, O.R.k., Soen, Adrian Belew and The PIneapple Thief.

Lizzard

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

Lizzard: Mesh
1. Unity
2. New Page
3. Elevate
4. Black Sheep
5. Home Seek
6. Mad Hatters
7. The Unseen
8. Mesh
9. Minim
10. The Beholder

