Live music fan calls for noise complaint waiver

A live music fan has launched a UK Government petition to block those who move in near venues from submitting noise complaints.

It comes after a spate of threats to operating licenses across England and Wales as a result of rules which mean just one environmental complaint can close a pub or club.

Aidan James Stevens says in his petition: “People knowingly move within proximity of live music venues, only to try to have their licenses revoked, or have them closed completely when they take exception to the noise.

“It is extremely detrimental to the UK’s entertainment industry, particularly on a grassroots level, when venues start disappearing. Music is a key British export and to endanger our strong national artist community is to endanger a key British industry.”

To combat the problem, says Stevens, those who buy or rent property within a determined distance of a venue should sign away their right to object.

He adds: “If they do not wish to be bothered by something that was a fixture of the community long before they arrived, they should not move there in the first place.”

The petition has gathered over 9000 signatures to date. Currently a UK Government e-petition requires the support of 100,000 people before any official action becomes possible.

Is your favourite venue about to close?

In May the Music Venue Trust began campaigning for a change in the environmental laws after long-running Bristol club The Fleece was threatened by the development of nearby homes. Later in the year, the Boileroom in Guildford risked losing its license after just two people complained about noise issues.