Live DVD celebrating Extreme’s Pornograffitti set for release

Loud And Proud Records have confirmed they’ll release a live package celebrating Extreme’s Pornograffitti album later this year.

Titled Pornograffitti Live 25/Metal Meltdown, it’ll include a DVD, Blu-ray and audio CD recorded at the band’s show at the Las Vegas Hard Rock Casino on May 30, 2015, where they performed the record in full. It’s set for release on September 23.

In addition to the live footage, which celebrated 25 years since the launch of their Pornograffitti album, the package will feature a bonus documentary that showcases the story of the band, exclusive interviews, archive footage from the 80s and a photo gallery.

A trailer can be seen below.

Singer Gary Cherone says: “It was a great thrill to perform Pornograffitti in its entirety. Some of these songs were never played live before so we had to go back and relearn them for the tour. The album was a watershed moment in the band’s career – it’s when we came into our own and it will always be special.”

Nuno Bettencourt adds: “The band always prided itself on its live performance. Over the years, some of these songs have evolved where the band actually plays them better now than when we had recorded them. Hope you enjoy it.”

Extreme will head out on the road again next month for a run of shows in Europe and the Far East.

Pornograffitti Live 25/Metal Meltdown tracklist

Decadence Dance Li’l Jack Horny When I’m President Get the Funk Out More Than Words Money (In God We Trust) It’s (a Monster) Pornograffitti When I First Kissed You Suzi (Wants Her All Day What?) Flight of the Wounded Bumble Bee He-Man Woman Hater Song For Love Hole Hearted Play With Me (DVD, Blu-ray only) Cupid’s Dead (DVD, Blu-ray only)

Aug 06: Praia Da Vitoria Blue Music Resort, Portugal

Sep 25: Busan Sohyang Theatre, South Korea

Sep 27: Seoul Yes24 Live Hall, South Korea

Sep 29: Setagaya Ku Showa Women’s University, Japan

Sep 30: Taihaku Ku sendai Pit, Japan

Oct 03: Amagasaki Amashin Archaic Hall Japan

Oct 04: Nagoya Zepp Nagoya, Japan

Oct 05: Tokyo Dome City Hall, Japan

Extreme plan 2017 album release and potential support tour with Aerosmith