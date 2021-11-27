Listen to Zombi and friends cover Abacab by Genesis

Pittsburgh synth prog duo Zombi have released a cover of the Genesis 1981 song Abacab, which you can listen to below.

It forms part of a series of covers the band have been posting on their YouTube page, which have also featured Van Halen's I'll Wait, The Power Station's Some Like It Hot and INXS's Never Tear Us Apart.

"Our cover starts out as the studio version then switches to the Three Sides Live version for the extended solo jam," explains Zombi's Steve Moore, who sings and plays keyboards and bass, along with Zombi partner Anthony Paterra, who adds the Phil Collins drum section from the original and Chester Thompson's part from the live version, wit From Autumn To Ashes Jeff Gretz adding Phil Collins' drum section from the live album, and Phil Manley of US post-rockers Trans-Am on guitar.

Zombi released the five track EP, Liquid Crystal, through Relapse Records in May.