Listen to Zayn Malik, ex-One Direction, cover Jimi Hendrix's Angel to celebrate guitar legends' 80th birthday

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has shared a cover of Jimi Hendrix's Angel to mark the late guitar legends' 80th birthday, with the approval of the Hendrix estate.

Hendrix's original version appeared on his posthumous The Cry Of Love album, released in 1971 and recorded primarily in 1970.

According to Rolling Stone, Hendrix’s estate invited the former One Direction star to “create a new version of the classic song” while using original music by Hendrix, who passed away on September 18, 1970, aged 27, to celebrate the guitar icon's 80th birthday.

“We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s Angel in his recording of the song,” Experience Hendrix, the musician’s estate, told music industry bible Billboard. “We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”

The cover is Zayn Malik’s first release of 2022: the singer's third solo album, Nobody is Listening, was released in January 2021.

Listen to Zayn's take on Angel below: