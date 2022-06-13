Listen to William DuVall’s "highwire act" live album

Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall has streamed his new live album in full.

Entitled 11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville, it was recorded in a single take without the ability to edit as it was going straight onto a lacquer disc for vinyl reproduction.

“No computers, no tape,” DuVall explained. “Just a needle cutting grooves directly into a plastic lacquer disc as we played live. Four songs per side, no dead air, and no breaks (except to change the lacquer between sides). An album recorded and mixed in just under 40 minutes but informed by many lifetimes.”

His label DVL reported: “Recording direct-to-disc is a highwire act unlike any other in music. The lacquer disc that will be used to make the vinyl LP is being cut in real time as the performance is taking place. There is no mixing, fixing, or post-production after the fact whatsoever.

“The musicians, the recording engineer, and the lacquer cutting engineer are all on the spot. What you play is what you get! And what we have here is a fiery slab of molten hot gonzo rock-n-roll. Live, raw, and in your face.”

DuVall is heard alongside bassist Jeffrey Blount and drummer Greyson Nekrutman. The album is on sale now. Alice In Chains commence a US tour in August.

The tracklist:

Side A

1. The Last Light

2. The 3 Wishes

3. Unbreakable

4. Fire Come Down

Side B

1. Rockslide

2. So Divine

3. White Hot

4. Flying Blind