Listen to Whitesnake’s 2019 remix of Love Ain’t No Stranger

Whitesnake have released a 2019 remix of their track Love Ain’t No Stranger.

The new version will appear on the upcoming Slide It In reissue which will not only feature alternative mixes, music videos and previously unreleased live and studio cuts, but will also see the UK and US versions being brought together for the first time.

It’ll be released this Friday (March 8) on CD, 2CD, 2LP on digital and streaming platforms, and as a seven-disc box set titled The Ultimate Special Edition, to mark the record’s 35th anniversary.

Whitesnake previously released a live version on Ready An' Willing from the reissue.

Last week, frontman David Coverdale shared a 10-minute video of him unboxing the special edition where he spoke about the new remix.

He said: “It’s fascinating for me on an emotional level because, as most of you know, 50% of this band passed away.

“It was just such joy to listen to their work from the 24-track transfers, just to hear Jon Lord’s solo, or Mel Galley singing, or Cozy Powell’s thunderous, Panzer Division attack force on the drums. It really is terrific. It’s very fresh, it’s very now.”

Whitesnake are also preparing to release their new studio album Flesh & Blood, which will arrive on May 10 via Frontiers Music srl. The record will feature the lead single Shut Up & Kiss Me.

Whitesnake: Slide It In - The Ultimate Special Edition

Disc 1: US Mix (1985) 35th Anniversary Remaster

Disc 2: UK. Mix (1984) 35th Anniversary Remaster

Bonus Tracks

1. Need Your Love So Bad - Single B-Side

2. Gambler - 7-inch Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)

3. Guilty Of Love - 7-inch Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)

Disc 3: 35th Anniversary Remixes (2019)

1. Slide It In (Previously unreleased)

2. Slow An’ Easy (Previously unreleased)

3. Love Ain’t No Stranger (Previously unreleased)

4. Give Me More Time (Previously unreleased)

5. Guilty Of Love (Previously unreleased)

6. All Or Nothing (Previously unreleased)

7. Spit It Out (Previously unreleased)

8. Standing In The Shadow (Previously unreleased)

9. Hungry For Love (Previously unreleased)

10. Gambler (Previously unreleased)

11. Need Your Love So Bad (Previously unreleased)

Disc 4: Monitor Mixes & Intros (September 1983)

1. Intro to Gambler from David Coverdale

2. Gambler (Previously unreleased)

3. Standing in the Shadow (Previously unreleased)

4. Intro to Slide It In from David Coverdale

5. Slide It In (Previously unreleased)

6. Give Me More Time (Previously unreleased)

7. Intro to Love Ain’t No Stranger from David Coverdale

8. Love Ain’t No Stranger (Previously unreleased)

9. Hungry For Love (Previously unreleased)

10. Intro to Guilty Of Love from David Coverdale

11. Guilty Of Love (Previously unreleased)

12. Spit It Out (Previously unreleased)

13. Intro to Slow An’ Easy from David Coverdale

14. Slow An’ Easy (Previously unreleased)

15. All Or Nothing (Previously unreleased)

16 David Coverdale discusses the US vs UK versions

Jon Lord’s Last Whitesnake Show (Sweden, April 16, 1984)

1. Gambler

2. Guilty Of Love

3. Love Ain’t No Stranger

4. Ready An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)

Disc 5: Live in Glasgow, Scotland (March 1, 1984)

1. Gambler (Previously unreleased)

2. Guilty Of Love (Previously unreleased)

3. Reading An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction) (Previously unreleased)

4. Love Ain’t No Stranger (Previously unreleased)

5. Here I Go Again (Previously unreleased)

6. Slow An’ Easy (Previously unreleased)

7. Cryin’ In The Rain (Previously unreleased)

8. Keyboard Solo

9. Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City (Previously unreleased)

10. Fool For Your Loving (Previously unreleased)

11. Need Your Love So Bad / Thank You Blues (Previously unreleased)

12. Slide It In (Previously unreleased)

13. Don’t Break My Heart Again (Previously unreleased)

Disc 6: Early Ruff Mixes, Original Demos and Obscurities

Early Ruff Mixes with Unfinished Lyrics

1. All Or Nothing

2. Hungry For Love

3. Spit It Out

4. Give Me More Time

5. Slow An’ Easy

6. Love Ain’t No Stranger

7. Need Your Love So Bad – Instrumental

8. All Or Nothing – acapella excerpts remix

9. Slow An’ Easy – organ and drum excerpts remix

10. Wheezy Interludes – various alcoholic studio antics, David and Mel “fighting a cold”

Original Demos

1. Slow An’ Easy

2. Slide It In

3. Standing In The Shadow

4. All Or Nothing

5. Spit It Out

6. Guilty Of Love

7. Love Ain’t No Stranger

8. Intro to Need Your Love So Bad from David Coverdale

9. Need Your Love So Bad