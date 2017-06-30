Listen to upbeat new Steven Wilson track Permanating

Steven Wilson has released his new track titled Permanating.
It features on his upcoming album To The Bone which will launch on August 18 via Caroline International.
The new track is described as “a thundering piano driven, sun-soaked pop song that extols the virtues of nostalgia as escapism – a glorious musical blast of summer.”
Wilson previously revealed that his fifth solo album was inspired by 80s pop records and told Prog: “As I’ve gotten older, my listening diet has changed and I’ve gotten immersed in certain artists again after seeing them on things like old Top Of The Pops shows.
“In the last couple of years I’ve found myself listening to the progressive pop albums of the 80s: Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love, Peter Gabriel’s So, Tears For Fears’ Songs From The Big Chair and The Seeds Of Love, and Talk Talk’s Spirit Of Eden.
“People think the 80s were a shallow, superficial era, but those records were really smart.”
Wilson will head out on tour in support of To The Bone from early 2018. See a full list of dates below.
Steven Wilson To The Bone tracklist
- To The Bone
- Nowhere Now
- Pariah
- The Same Asylum As Before
- Refuge
- Permanating
- Blank Tapes
- People Who Eat Darkness
- Song Of I
- Detonation
- Song Of Unborn
Steven Wilson 2018 tour dates
Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain
Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain
Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France
Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy
Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany
Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany
Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany
Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland
Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland
Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany
Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway
Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway
Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway
Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany
Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France
Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille
Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK
Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK
Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK
Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Mar 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
Apr 01: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK