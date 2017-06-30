Listen to upbeat new Steven Wilson track Permanating

Steven Wilson has released his new track titled Permanating.

It features on his upcoming album To The Bone which will launch on August 18 via Caroline International.

The new track is described as “a thundering piano driven, sun-soaked pop song that extols the virtues of nostalgia as escapism – a glorious musical blast of summer.”

Wilson previously revealed that his fifth solo album was inspired by 80s pop records and told Prog: “As I’ve gotten older, my listening diet has changed and I’ve gotten immersed in certain artists again after seeing them on things like old Top Of The Pops shows.

“In the last couple of years I’ve found myself listening to the progressive pop albums of the 80s: Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love, Peter Gabriel’s So, Tears For Fears’ Songs From The Big Chair and The Seeds Of Love, and Talk Talk’s Spirit Of Eden.

“People think the 80s were a shallow, superficial era, but those records were really smart.”

Wilson will head out on tour in support of To The Bone from early 2018. See a full list of dates below.

Steven Wilson To The Bone tracklist

To The Bone Nowhere Now Pariah The Same Asylum As Before Refuge Permanating Blank Tapes People Who Eat Darkness Song Of I Detonation Song Of Unborn

Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain

Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France

Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany

Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland

Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland

Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway

Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany

Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France

Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille

Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK

Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 01: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

