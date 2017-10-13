Listen to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross cover John Carpenter’s Halloween theme

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released a stream of their take on John Carpenter’s classic theme from 1978 movie Halloween.
The pair have decided to launch the track ahead of Carpenter’s Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 album, which arrives on October 20 via Sacred Bones.
Nine Inch Nails mainman Reznor says: “I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978.
“We left the theatre forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads.
“John Carpenter – it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”
The pair’s take on the theme has also drawn praise from Carpenter himself, who says: “Moody and dark – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ version of Halloween does amazing justice to the original. I’m impressed.”
Carpenter’s Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 will also be celebrated with an album playback in absolute darkness in conjunction with Pitchblack Playback in London on October 31.
The unique experience will take place at The Institute Of Light in the city from 7.15pm - 8.30pm, with those interested in attending asked to register on the event’s website.
Find the Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 tracklist and cover below, along with Carpenter’s upcoming tour dates.
John Carpenter – Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 tracklist
- In the Mouth of Madness
- Assault on Precinct 13
- The Fog
- Prince of Darkness
- Santiago (Vampires)
- Escape From New York
- Halloween
- Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)
- They Live
- The Thing
- Starman
- Dark Star
- Christine
John Carpenter North American tour 2017
Oct 29: Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Casino
Oct 31: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Nov 2: Anaheim, CA City National Grove
Nov 4: San Francisco, CA The Warfield
Nov 5: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
Nov 7: Maplewood, MN Myth Live
Nov 9: Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Nov 10: Detroit, MI El Club
Nov 12: Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall
Nov 13: Montreal, QC Metropolis
Nov 15: Boston, MA Royale
Nov 16: New York, NY Terminal 5
Nov 18: Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero
Nov 19: Syracuse, NY The Palace Theatre