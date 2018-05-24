Listen to The Yatin Srivastava Project’s debut album Chaos // Despair in full

The Yatin Srivastava Project - Chaos // Despair 1. Alive

2. Ozone

3. Cognizance

4. The Unknown

5. Program.Obsolete

6. Forgotten

The Yatin Srivastava Project have made their debut album Chaos // Despair available to stream in full exclusively with Prog.

The record will officially launch tomorrow (May 25) but Prog readers can listen to all six track below.

Indian composer Srivastava brought in several guest musicians for the album, including The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord, Craig Blundell and Indian artists Dhruv Visvanath, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Arjun Mathur.

Srivastava tells Prog: “Chaos // Despair above everything for me is representative of just a period of time in my life filled with turmoil and confusion, but the ability to present that in an artistic way is something that has been immensely liberating for me.

“As a friend once said, ‘It's crazy to think that all of these songs and sounds once resided inside my head,’ and now they're out for everyone to experience. That for me, holds more weight than anything.

“It was an unreal experience getting to work with Craig Blundell and Bruce Soord and both were really influential in my writing process. You don't even need to say anything when it comes to Craig. He's a powerhouse and everyone knows that. That's why he sits on that drum throne at every Steven Wilson show.

“Bruce on the other hand created such masterpieces on Your Wilderness and I just think his voice resonates beyond barriers. His voice is absolutely beautiful.

Srivastava adds: “Everyone involved in the project, especially the core members Arjun Mathur, Rishabh Sanghi and Archie Farrer along with myself have put in a lot of hard work into making this record a reality and we hope that the listeners can take something positive away from it, even though the record talks about the negatives in society we usually don't talk about.”

Chaos // Despair can be purchased below.