Listen to the Rolling Stones cover Chuck Berry’s Roll Over Beethoven

The Rolling Stones have released their 1963 cover of Chuck Berry’s Roll Over Beethoven.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album On Air, which features rarely heard Stones recordings from their formative years and includes eight songs the band never recorded or released commercially – with the Berry classic being one of them.

They were originally broadcast on bygone UK BBC shows such as Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm And Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show between 1963 and 1965.

Their version of Roll Over Beethoven was recorded on the Saturday Club on October 26, 1963.

A statement on the album reads: “To help recapture the spirit of the songs when they were first performed, the tapes have gone through a process called audio source separation, which involved de-mixing the transcripts and allowing engineers at Abbey Road access to the original instrumentation and voices within each track, so that they could be rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound.”

On Air will be released through Polydor Records on December 1 and is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

The Rolling Stones On Air tracklist

Come On (Saturday Club, 1963) (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (Saturday Club, 1965) Roll Over Beethoven (Saturday Club, 1963) The Spider And The Fly (Yeah Yeah, 1965) Cops And Robbers (Blues in Rhythm, 1964) It’s All Over Now (The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964) Route 66 (Blues in Rhythm, 1964) Memphis, Tennessee (Saturday Club, 1963) Down The Road Apiece (Top Gear, 1965) The Last Time (Top Gear, 1965) Cry To Me (Saturday Club, 1965) Mercy, Mercy (Yeah Yeah, 1965) Oh! Baby (We Got A Good Thing Goin’) (Saturday Club, 1965) Around And Around (Top Gear, 1964) Hi Heel Sneakers (Saturday Club, 1964) Fannie Mae (Saturday Club, 1965) You Better Move On (Blues in Rhythm, 1964) Mona (Blues In Rhythm, 1964)

Bonus Tracks

I Wanna Be Your Man (Saturday Club, 1964) Carol (Saturday Club, 1964) I’m Moving On (The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964) If You Need Me (The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964) Walking The Dog (Saturday Club, 1964) Confessin’ The Blues (The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964) Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (Top Gear, 1965) Little By Little (The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964) Ain’t That Loving You Baby (Rhythm And Blues, 1964) Beautiful Delilah (Saturday Club, 1964) Crackin’ Up (Top Gear, 1964) I Can’t Be Satisfied (Top Gear, 1964) I Just Want to Make Love To You (Saturday Club, 1964) 2120 South Michigan Avenue (Rhythm and Blues, 1964)

Rolling Stones: On Air In The Sixties by Richard Havers