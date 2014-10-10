Listen to the new Slipknot track Custer

Ahead of the release of Slipknot's long-awaited fifth album, they've released another track titled Custer.

If you hadn’t noticed by about 10 seconds in, it’s wayyyyy heavier than Devil In I. There’s an air of the self-titled about it with Sid’s scratching in the background and almost poem-esque opening verse… then quickly shifts gear up into something resembling The Negative One.

And who doesn’t want to scream along the chorus: “Cut, cut, cut me up and fuck, fuck, fuck me up!” C’mon guys, you know that’s gonna be shitnuts when they play it live.

New album .5: The Gray Chapter is released 20th October.