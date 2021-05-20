Listen to the new Angels & Airwaves single Euphoria

Angels & Airwaves have shared a video for their new single Euphoria, directed by frontman Tom DeLonge.

Using the US Air Force’s Area 51 base as a backdrop, the video documents a passionate, dangerous liaison between a young woman and a lust-struck admirer, as former Blink 182 guitarist De Longe sings, “Hanging on, to a spinning wheel, You’re a broken soul, and a broken girl, Got that fire, deep within those eyes, From an atom bomb, when you were only five.”

“In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” DeLonge says of the song. “These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.”

It’s not yet clear whether Euphoria will feature on a new A&A album. The Californian quartet released two singles in 2019 - Rebel Girl and Kiss & Tell - but one has to travel back to 2014 for the last album from the band, The Dream Walker.

The band are scheduled to play the Lollapalooza festival this summer.