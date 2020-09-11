Listen to previously unreleased Tom Petty song Confusion Wheel

Confusion Wheel, a previously unreleased Tom Petty song, written in 1994, has been released as a preview of the forthcoming Wildflowers & All The Rest album, due for release on October 16 via Warners Records.

It’s the first song to be made available from the set’s second disc, which features unreleased material. Warners say that the track “eerily captures the uncertainty of 2020 if it were written yesterday and somehow twists it with infinite hope.”

(Image credit: Warners Records)

Tom Petty: Wildflowers & All The Rest tracklist

1. Wildflowers

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. Time to Move On

4. You Wreck Me

5. It’s Good to Be King

6. Only a Broken Heart

7. Honey Bee

8. Don’t Fade on Me

9. Hard on Me

10. Cabin Down Below

11. To Find a Friend

12. A Higher Place

13. House in the Woods

14. Crawling Back to You

15. Wake Up Time



2). All The Rest

1. Something Could Happen

2. Leaving Virginia Alone

3. Climb That Hill Blues

4. Confusion Wheel

5. California

6. Harry Green

7. Hope You Never

8. Somewhere Under Heaven

9. Climb That Hill

10. Hung Up and Overdue



3). Home Recordings

1. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. California

4. A Feeling of Peace

5. Leave Virginia Alone

6. Crawling Back to You

7. Don’t Fade on Me

8. Confusion Wheel

9. A Higher Place

10. There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)

11. To Find a Friend

12. Only a Broken Heart

13. Wake Up Time

14. Hung Up and Overdue

15. Wildflowers



4). Wildflowers Live

1. You Don’t Know How It Feels

2. Honey Bee

3. To Find a Friend

4. Walls

5. Crawling Back to You

6. Cabin Down Below

7. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

8. House in the Woods

9. Girls on LSD

10. Time to Move On

11. Wake Up Time

12. It’s Good to Be King

13. You Wreck Me

14. Wildflowers



5). Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

Note: only available on 9-LP and 5-CD formats

1. A Higher Place

2. Hard on Me

3. Cabin Down Below

4. Crawling Back to You

5. Only a Broken Heart

6. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

7. You Wreck Me

8. It’s Good to Be King

9. House in the Woods

10. Honey Bee

11. Girl on LSD

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers

14. Don’t Fade on Me

15. Wake Up Time

16. You Saw Me Comin’