Listen to previously unreleased Napalm Death track Nurse The Hunger

A stream of previously unreleased Napalm Death track Nurse The Hunger has been released.

It was recorded in 2014 and written by guitarist Mitch Harris, but wasn’t included on the band’s 2015 album Apex Predator - Easy Meat.

Napalm Death have now teamed up with Decibel magazine to release the track.

Last week it was confirmed that Napalm Death would appear at London’s Desertfest which will be held at various locations across Camden between May 4-6 next year.

Other artists confirmed for the city’s celebration of stoner rock, doom, sludge and psych include Monster Magnet, Eyehategod, Nebula, Jex Thoth, Planet Of Zeus, Black Moth, The Black Wizards and Graveyard.

Napalm Death are about to embark on a run of live shows across Spain and Portugal. Find a full list of dates below.

Dec 05: Valencia Sala Moon, Spain

Dec 06: Valladolid Porta Caeli, Spain

Dec 07: Vitoria Jimmy Jazz, Spain

Dec 08: Oviedo Sir Laurents, Spain

Dec 09: Coruna Del Conde Playa Club, Spain

Dec 10: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Dec 11: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Dec 12: Seville Sala X, Spain

Dec 13: Murcia Garage, Spain

Dec 14: Madrid Mon Live, Spain

Dec 15: Zaragoza Lopez, Spain

Dec 16: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Dec 17: Palma De Mallorca Es Gremi, Spain

