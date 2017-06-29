Listen to Paul Draper's melodic new track Things People Want

Former Mansun vocalist Paul Draper has released an audio stream of his brand new track titled Things People Want.

It’s been lifted from his upcoming album Spooky Action which which will arrive on August 11 via Kscope and follows the single Don’t Poke The Bear.

Things People Want is described as “a yearning love letter to an unobtainable everyday life that comes set inside four minutes of ultra-melodic, glistening synthetic soul.”

Spooky Action is said to be “biting and brutally honest – an autobiography set to captivating, addictive melody across 11 songs that peak then peak again.”

The statement continues: “Taking its cue from 2016’s two EP releases and recorded in collaboration with Catherine AD – the Anchoress – and long-time Mansun collaborator PDub, the record’s 11 tracks veer from the warped voodoo psych of Don’t Poke The Bear, to glistening synthetic soul on Things People Want.

“Collectively, they represent Paul’s strongest, most consistent set of songs to date – half a lifetime’s work condensed into just over an hour of perfectly formed music.”

Draper will tour across the UK in September. Find the full list of live dates below, along with the Spooky Action cover art and tracklist.

Paul Draper Spooky Action tracklist

Don’t Poke The Bear Grey House Things People Want Who’s Wearing The Trousers Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion Friends Make The Worst Enemies Feeling My Heart Run Slow You Don’t Really Know Someone ’Til You Fall Out With Them Can’t Get Fairer Than That Feel Like I Wanna Stay The Inner Wheel

Sep 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 15: Manchester Gorilla

Sep 16: Glasgow King Tut’s

Sep 21: London Scala

Sep 22: Bristol Thekla

Sep 23: Birmingham Institute 2

